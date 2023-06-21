WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has been intertwined in a very chaotic feud of sorts. This coming Wednesday on Dynamite, however, this could all be put to rest. He has a date in the ring with Mark Briscoe to finally settle the heat between them.

Almost a month ago, Jarrett along with Jay Lethal challenged FTR for the Tag Team Championship with Mark Briscoe being the guest referee. After their loss, Jarrett would take it out on Briscoe which started a new feud between the two. This has been going on for the past few weeks, with the finale being a one-on-one contest between the two.

Twitter fans have noticed the promotional video for the upcoming match between Jarrett and Briscoe on Dynamite this week. The WWE Hall of Famer boldly states that he'll walk up and leave the promotion if he cannot win the match.

Jeff Jarrett saying "It's the last time you'll ever see me in AEW" if he can't pin Mark Briscoe during their Concession Stand match Jeff Jarrett saying "It's the last time you'll ever see me in AEW" if he can't pin Mark Briscoe during their Concession Stand match 👀#AEWDynamitehttps://t.co/mvVHJvvrgq

WWE veteran Jim Cornette named two superstars who he feels should have a bigger role in the promotion and have the ability to be main eventers. These are Jay Lethal and Mark Briscoe. AEW has been known to have a stacked roster, sometimes even overstacked, causing some talent to be used in their debut, and then making fewer appearances as weeks pass.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran reviewed a match recently which took place on Rampage. The match featured Mark Briscoe, Papa Briscoe, and Aubrey Edwards going against Jay Lethal and Jeff & Karen Jarrett. He brought up how it was chaos in a not-so-good way and he wanted more for Lethal and Briscoe in this case.

"Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal should be in the main event singles mix of either one of these programs, Saturday Night, Wednesday Night – and they’re doing this. We’ve talked about the ball that was dropped with Mark, and Jeff Jarrett is a master of psychology […] but again, should he be using that on this when they’ve got such a conglomeration of messes on their national television program?" said Cornette. [From 02:46 onward]

With Jeff Jarrett going head-to-toe with Mark Briscoe after weeks of heat between them, who do you think comes out on top? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

