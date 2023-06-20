"And they’re doing this" - Jim Cornette feels two misused AEW stars deserve to be in the main event scene

AEW's roster is often described as being "bloated," and due to this, stars often disappear for months after a television angle. Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal are considered veterans of the industry, but Jim Cornette believes their recent Rampage main event match was the wrong place for them.

During the recent episode of AEW Rampage, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett took on referee Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe, and Papa Briscoe. Despite Jarrett and Lethal having more wrestlers on their team, they ultimately lost to Edwards, Mark, and Papa Briscoe.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran criticized the feud and Briscoe and Lethal's involvement in it.

"Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal should be in the main event singles mix of either one of these programs, Saturday Night, Wednesday Night – and they’re doing this. We’ve talked about the ball that was dropped with Mark, and Jeff Jarrett is a master of psychology […] but again, should he be using that on this when they’ve got such a conglomeration of messes on their national television program?" said Cornette. [From 02:46 onward]

Mark Briscoe recently opened up about facing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn alongside his late brother, Jay, back in 2007. The star also explained how good the in-ring chemistry was and when the teams first clashed.

Cornette believes that Mark Briscoe's position in AEW even affected Papa Briscoe's cameo

While Papa Mike Briscoe isn't a pro wrestler, he joined his two sons in the ring on a handful of occasions. These were mainly taped trios match, but since his first bout in 2010, Papa Briscoe has yet to be on the losing team.

Continuing in the same episode, Jim Cornette explained how Papa Briscoe's appearance would've been better in the main event:

"Papa Briscoe can be used or could’ve been used if Mark was in the proper position as a money-drawing gimmick, either for ratings or something on pay-per-view. You’ve seen it done; the New York audience loved Papa Briscoe in the right context as far as being something that was featured, something amongst main event talent, something with emotion to it." [From 03:44 onward]

It remains to be seen if Mark Briscoe end up being elevated in AEW at some stage, especially considering that he has a huge fan following. Only time will tell, unfortunately, but his feud with Jeff Jarrett seems far from over.

