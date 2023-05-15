Facing WWE's Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn was a "blast," says AEW star

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are two of WWE's biggest and most experienced superstars, before they signed for the company, the two made their names on the independent wrestling scene.

Owens and Zayn fought as a tag team in the mid-2000s against the Briscoe Brothers, Jay and Mark. Their battles in Ring of Honor put all four performers on the map.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Mark Briscoe recapped the matches against the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

"We wrestled them for the better part of 2007. We're all full of p*ss and vinegar ... we would go out there and beat the absolute crap out of each other, and just have a blast doing it." Brisoce added: "The first time that we wrestled was in Philly, and it was just kind of a ... no build to the match," Briscoe continued. "I think that match went so good and the chemistry was so right there." [H/T EWrestling News]

Tragedy struck the Briscoe family and the wrestling business as a whole this past January, as Jay sadly passed away in a car accident. Since then, Mark has continued to honor his brother's name both in the ring and outside it.

Kevin Owens pays tribute to the Briscoe Brothers

Sami and Kevin finally came together as they ended the historic reign of The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Following on from their career-defining win, Kevin Owens had some kind words for both Mark and Jay Briscoe at the post-show press conference.

"There’s two other guys that really helped us get here. Their names are Mark and Jay Briscoe. We lost Jay recently. I really hope we made him proud tonight." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their belts on Saturday, May 27th, at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, as they are set to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

