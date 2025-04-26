Good news for AEW star Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) fans

Mercedes Mone has some great news for her fans, and it will go down very well with them. Tony Khan will also hope for the same.

Ad

Mercedes is one of the most famous stars in wrestling and arguably the top female star on the roster. She has held the TBS Championship for nearly a year, and it does not look like she will drop it anytime soon.

The former WWE star has now taken to X/Twitter to post about a rare accomplishment. AEW has dropped the first-ever Mercedes Mone action figure. The interesting thing about this is that only 3000 of them have been made, and it is a limited edition figure.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

She has posted the link for fans to order the action figure. Pre-orders begin today, April 25th, and the figures are expected to sell out quickly.

Tiffany Stratton wants Mercedes Mone to return to WWE

Tiffany Stratton is riding a wave of success in WWE. She successfully defeated Charlotte Flair to defend her women’s title at WrestleMania 41. It looks like everything she touches is turning to gold.

Ad

She was recently a guest on Gorilla Position, and she was asked if she would like one of Charlotte Flair’s former rivals, Mercedes Mone, to come back to WWE. She replied in the affirmative and said:

“I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her.”

Given her talent and recent rise, it is not surprising that Stratton wants to compete with the best. And judging by how Mercedes has conducted her business so far in AEW, it is clear that she is one of the best wrestlers around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More