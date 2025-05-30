Good news for AEW and Tony Khan after Double or Nothing 2025

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite dealt with the fallout of Double or Nothing 2025. It appears that the episode has allowed the Wednesday-night television show to bounce back in terms of viewership ratings.
On May 25, All Elite Wrestling hosted the seventh iteration of its inaugural pay-per-view, Double or Nothing. The star-studded event presented a number of high-stakes matches, building the foundation for the promotion's upcoming major event, All In : Texas. Many of the top names who performed last Sunday at Arizona were also featured this week on AEW Dynamite, including Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, Willow Nightingale, The Opps, Megan Bayne, Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm, Will Ospreay, Swerve Strickland and Hangman Page.
It seems that Tony Khan's booking at Double or Nothing and on Dynamite this Wednesday has paid dividends with respect to viewership figures. As per Wrestlenomics, the show pulled in an average of 636,000 viewers, a huge leap from the previous week's number (575,000). It also drew an 18-49 demographic rating of 0.16, which went up from last week's 0.15.
The report also notes that AEW Dynamite this week approximately ranked fifth for the key demo on cable. However, these numbers do not include figures from MAX, where the show is simulcasted.
Match results for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling presented Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite this week from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas. The show aired five matches, including two singles and three multi-person bouts. Check out the list below to learn the results of these matchups:
- Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd and Marina Shafir defeated Mike Bailey, Mark Briscoe and Willow Nightingale [Mixed trios match]
- Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Anna Jay and Harley Cameron [No Disqualification tag team match]
- The Opps (c) defeated The Frat House
- Adam Cole (c) defeated Kyle Fletcher via DQ [TNT Title Match]
- Brody King defeated Josh Alexander [International Title 4-Way Qualifier Match]
It remains to be seen what TK and company have planned for Collision this weekend.