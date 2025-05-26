AEW Double or Nothing 2025 was undoubtedly one of the best pay-per-views in the company's history. Including its pre-show, it featured more than ten matches. All of them delivered.

Fans were anticipating three matches in particular: Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter (2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final), Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps vs. Death Riders and The Young Bucks (Anarchy in the Arena match), and "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay (2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final).

People in attendance didn't go home disappointed. However, the show was not flawless from top to bottom. Here are the best and worst of AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

#3. Worst - Mercedes Moné's dominance could harm the AEW women's division

Mercedes Moné vs. Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing was a fantastic showing. Both competitors brought their A game, and the former won the match in unexpected fashion. For the longest time, it looked like Hayter was on the verge of victory. But because of the CEO's wit and quick thinking, she managed to pin her with a roll-up.

While fans are not unhappy with this result, many believe that Moné's dominance could be detrimental to the AEW women's division. Going into the above match, Jamie Hayter said in an interview with Yahoo! Sports’ Uncrowned that she needed to win this tournament because she hasn't done anything special since her return.

"I’m not going to lie. I think I have more at stake than Mercedes does. I haven’t really done anything [since I came back]. This is the first thing I’ve done of note, and I’ve been back since August 2024," she said. (H/T 411 Mania)

Many were confident that the former AEW Women's World Champion would get her moment in Double or Nothing. However, now it seems like Moné will become the next Women's World Title holder by defeating Timeless Toni Storm at All In. Hopefully, Tony Khan will make the right booking decision and not ruin the women's division.

#2. Best/Worst - Anarchy in the Arena madness

The Anarchy in the Arena match between Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, & The Opps and Death Riders & The Young Bucks was pure entertainment. All participants broke the limits of brutality and proved that the company they work for is the spiritual successor of the now-defunct ECW.

There might be very few fans who hated this showdown. However, a few eyebrows were raised. Competitors were performing immensely risky maneuvers, which could have led to serious injury at any given moment. Hopefully, matches like this don't become a regular occurrence, and Tony Khan books them once a year at most.

#1. Best - It's time for "Hangman" Adam Page to reclaim gold

"Hangman" Adam Page's first AEW World Championship reign was memorable. He has amazing storytelling, wrestling, and acting capabilities, which make him one of Tony Khan's most trusted assets. Since he won the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament Final, he will lock horns with Jon Moxley for the World Title at All In.

Page is the perfect candidate to dethrone the Purveyor of Violence. He is an All Elite Wrestling original and completely over. Fans want him to win the title again and, most importantly, see the gold once again, which has been held hostage by the former Dean Ambrose.

