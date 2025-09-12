Good news for Tony Khan and AEW ahead of All Out 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Sep 12, 2025 02:56 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW's YouTube channel]

Viewership ratings are in for the latest edition of AEW's flagship show, Dynamite. The figures have bounced back up from a week prior, spelling good news for the company and its head honcho, Tony Khan.

All Elite Wrestling is currently developing the card for its upcoming international event, All Out: Toronto. Ahead of the pay-per-view, the promotion is wrapping up its multi-week residency in the legendary 2300 Arena, which hosted this week's episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. The show featured many of the company's top names, including Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley and The Death Riders, The Opps, The Triangle of Madness, members of the Don Callis Family and Hangman Adam Page.

Wrestlenomics has now reported viewership ratings for this week's AEW Dynamite. The show drew an average of 584,000 viewers, a figure that marks an increase from last week's 472,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 key demo rating also witnessed a slight increase from 0.11 to 0.12 this Wednesday. This will likely be a major boost to the promotion's momentum as it heads toward All Out 2025.

The report also notes that Dynamite this week stood approximately in seventh place for the night on cable for the key demo. These figures, as usual, do not include numbers from MAX, where the show is simulcast.

Match results from this week's AEW Dynamite

The September 10 edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite aired from Philadelphia's iconic 2300 Arena. The episode presented an action-packed five-match card, the results of which have been summarized below:

  • Hangman Adam Page defeated Josh Alexander
  • Alex Windsor and Riho defeated Emi Sakura and Mercedes Mone
  • Ricochet defeated Shelton Benjamin
  • Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue [Philly Street Fight]
  • The Young Bucks and The Death Riders defeated Brodido and The Opps [$500,000 Ten Person Tag Team Match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and company have planned for this Saturday's AEW Collision.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
