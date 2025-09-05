  • home icon
AEW Dynamite's ratings hit a new low; registers embarrassing numbers

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Sep 05, 2025 00:58 GMT
Action and mayhem unfolded this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits : AEW
Action and mayhem unfolded this week on AEW Dynamite [Image Credits : AEW's X profile]

Viewership ratings are in for the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Unfortunately, the Tony Khan-led promotion's flagship show witnessed a shocking drop in the aforementioned figures this week.

All Elite Wrestling wrapped up this year's iteration of its annual cross-promotional pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025, last month at The O2 Arena in London, England. The company is currently building the card for its next major international event, All Out 2025, which will air from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, later this month.

Ahead of that, AEW hosted this week's edition of Dynamite in Philadelphia, PA. The show featured multiple title matches and included many of the promotion's top names. It also presented an All-Star 8-Man Tag match where Kenny Omega teamed up with JetSpeed and Hangman Page against The Young Bucks and Kyle Fletcher & Josh Alexander. After the heels picked up the win, Fletcher attacked The Cleaner, and the latter was stretchered out of the arena.

Nonetheless, the September 3 episode of the program witnessed a shocking drop in viewership ratings compared to the previous week, raking in an average of 472,000 viewers. Even the 18-49 key demo rating fell from 0.13 to 0.11 this week.

According to Wrestlenomics, Dynamite stood approximately in the seventh place on cable for the night. These numbers do not include figures from MAX, where Dynamite is simulcasted.

Match results for AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite aired from the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, where All Elite Wrestling is holding a multi-week residency. The show presented a total of four matches, the results of which have been listed below:

  • Mercedes Mone (c) defeated Alex Windsor [TBS Championship Match]
  • Mark Briscoe defeated Lance Archer
  • Brodido (Brody King and Bandido)(c) defeated Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders [World Tag Team Championship Match]
  • The Young Bucks and the Don Callis Family's Josh Alexander and Kyle Fletcher defeated JetSpeed, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page [All-Star 8-Person Tag Team Match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for Collision this coming Saturday.

