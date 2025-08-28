3 Biggest Losers and 2 Winners from AEW Dynamite (August 27, 2025)

AEW recently delivered another strong performance with the 2025 edition of Forbidden Door, in collaboration with NJPW, in London on Aug 24. In the wake of the PPV's success, the Jacksonville-based promotion aired a chaotic episode of its flagship show, Dynamite, last night.

The show, held at the popular 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, was marked with some intense in-ring action and intriguing callouts. However, while some stars shone, others did not fare too well. With that in mind, let's look at three wrestlers who came out as the biggest losers on Dynamite and two who came out on top.

#5. & #4. Losers: AEW World Tag Team Champions Bandido and Brody King

Brody King and Bandido, collectively known as Brodido, shocked the world at Forbidden Door by winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship in a three-way match against FTR and former champions The Hurt Syndicate. The duo was assisted by Ricochet and Gates of Agony.

The trio interfered in the match to take out Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin. Regardless, it is a massive achievement for this recently formed team, which will now aim to establish itself at the top of AEW's tag team division. However, its booking on Dynamite did little to support that.

Last night, Brodido was on the losing side of an all-star eight-man tag match in which the newly crowned champions teamed up with JetSpeed to take on The Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita, Kazuchika Okada, Hechicero, and Josh Alexander. Suffering a defeat in the very next match after Bandido and Brody King became champions is not the best look.

#3. Winner: Darby Allin

Darby Allin was one of the standout performers in the Lights Out Steel Cage main event match at Forbidden Door, where he ended up on the winning side. On last night's Dynamite, the Daredevil once again found himself in violent surroundings, as he battled Death Riders member Claudio Castagnoli in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

The bout was brutal, starting with an ambush on Allin, then spilling from the backstage area into the ring, with Castagnoli dominating most of it.

However, against all odds, Allin managed to get the win. Even then, there was no relief for the former TNT Champion, who was blindsided by Gabe Kidd after the match, with Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders following suit. But Darby fought back, getting the better of Moxley before escaping into the crowd.

#2. Loser: Wheeler Yuta was laid out by the returning HOOK

Wheeler Yuta watched from the sidelines at Forbidden Door and was not involved in any bout on last night's AEW Dynamite either. However, he still got laid out at the hands of the returning HOOK.

The opening match on last night's Dynamite was between Jon Moxley and Daniel Garcia. The Purveyor of Violence won that bout, and while he and Marina Shafir left, Yuta entered the ring to give a message to Darby Allin on behalf of the former AEW World Champion.

As he addressed the Philadelphia crowd that heavily booed him, the arena went dark and a spotlight appeared on stage, revealing the returning HOOK. Yuta charged at The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil, but he was quickly overpowered and dropped to the ground.

#1. Winner: Mercedes Mone

Mercedes Mone enjoyed a busy but incredibly successful weekend recently, as she added another title to her kitty besides retaining the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship and the AEW TBS Title. On this week's Dynamite, The CEO came out to celebrate her ninth title win.

She defeated Emersyn Jayne at the RevPro 13 Year Anniversary Show last Friday in a Winner Takes All Match for the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title and the Discovery Wrestling Women's Championship.

During Mone's segment, the ring had a table with all her nine title belts, as Renee Paquette waited to welcome her for an interview. Mone then declared herself a history maker and a record breaker, vowing to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding 10 titles concurrently. After taking some shots at Alex Windsor, the reigning AEW TBS Champion did the CEO dance to close out the segment.

