Tony Khan announces huge All Star match; Hangman Page set to reunite with former partner after nearly 2 years

Tony Khan has announced a star-studded multi-man match for next week featuring the AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy finally reunited with his former tag team partner after nearly 24 months.On Dynamite this Wednesday, AEW World Champion &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page came out to address his win over MJF at Forbidden Door 2025. Page was interrupted by the Don Callis Family, and just when he was about to be attacked, Page's former tag team partner, Kenny Omega, showed up, and the two reunited to take out the heels.Following the events on Dynamite, Tony Khan took to X to announce an All-Star eight-man tag team match for next Wednesday, where the team of Omega, Page, and JetSpeed will take on the team of The Young Bucks, Josh Alexander, and Kyle Fletcher.&quot;Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT Next Wed, 9/3 AEW World Champion Hangman Page/@KennyOmegamanX/@Jet2Flyy/@SpeedballBailey vs TNT Champion @kylefletcherpro/@Walking_Weapon/@youngbucks Don’t miss Hangman/Kenny Omega/JetSpeed vs Fletcher/Alexander/Young Bucks, WEDNESDAY,&quot; Tony announced.The All-Star match next week will mark the reunion of Kenny Omega and &quot;Hangman&quot; Adam Page after nearly two years. The two last teamed up for a Blood and Guts Match in September 2023. The duo held the AEW World Tag Team Championship for months in 2020.Tony Khan recently announced a new AEW signingTwo weeks ago on Collision, former TNA star Ace Austin made his AEW in-ring debut in a match against Ricochet. Although Ace lost his debut match, he managed to impress fans with his amazing athleticism.Following his impressive debut, Tony Khan officially announced Ace Austin's AEW signing by sharing the traditional All Elite graphic on X.&quot;Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite,&quot; Khan wrote.Only time will tell what Khan and his creative team have in store for Ace Austin after he joined All Elite Wrestling.