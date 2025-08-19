Tony Khan's recent AEW signee breaks silence after unfortunate setback

Tony Khan's newest signing broke his silence following a major setback on his debut. The star sent out a long message on social media.Tony Khan's recent signee, Ace Austin, opened up after his first match in the company. After gaining prominence during his time in TNA, Austin recently signed with AEW. The former TNA star faced Ricochet in his debut on Collision. Ace put on an impressive performance in his debut match, but failed to capture the win.Fans on the internet were not happy with Ace Austin losing on his debut, so he came up with a statement. Taking to his X account, he conveyed a message to the fans about how he was not upset about the loss.&quot;Yeah guys; unfortunately I didn’t “win” my @AEW debut match. Which just means I have to try harder &amp; be smarter next week because what I did “win” was a sweet contract that will give me more chances to win matches &amp; make a nice living on a huge stage. AEW is full of unbelievably skilled talent; I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I am more than up for the challenge. Thank you for the incredible love &amp; support. It means the world to me. Thank you for the hate &amp; whining too. It keeps my name trending 🤗,&quot; Ace Austin wrote.Tony Khan posts official All Elite graphic for new AEW starFollowing his impressive in-ring debut on Collision, new AEW star Ace Austin got the official All Elite graphic from the company President, Tony Khan, as well.Taking to X, Tony released the graphic with the following message:&quot;Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs. @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite,&quot; Khan wrote.Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Ace Austin in AEW.