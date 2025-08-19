  • home icon
  Tony Khan's recent AEW signee breaks silence after unfortunate setback

Tony Khan's recent AEW signee breaks silence after unfortunate setback

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 19, 2025 13:17 GMT
Tony Khan AEW
Tony Khan's latest signing has a message (Image Source-AEW on X)

Tony Khan's newest signing broke his silence following a major setback on his debut. The star sent out a long message on social media.

Tony Khan's recent signee, Ace Austin, opened up after his first match in the company. After gaining prominence during his time in TNA, Austin recently signed with AEW. The former TNA star faced Ricochet in his debut on Collision. Ace put on an impressive performance in his debut match, but failed to capture the win.

Fans on the internet were not happy with Ace Austin losing on his debut, so he came up with a statement. Taking to his X account, he conveyed a message to the fans about how he was not upset about the loss.

"Yeah guys; unfortunately I didn’t “win” my @AEW debut match. Which just means I have to try harder & be smarter next week because what I did “win” was a sweet contract that will give me more chances to win matches & make a nice living on a huge stage. AEW is full of unbelievably skilled talent; I knew it wouldn’t be easy but I am more than up for the challenge. Thank you for the incredible love & support. It means the world to me. Thank you for the hate & whining too. It keeps my name trending 🤗," Ace Austin wrote.
Tony Khan posts official All Elite graphic for new AEW star

Following his impressive in-ring debut on Collision, new AEW star Ace Austin got the official All Elite graphic from the company President, Tony Khan, as well.

Taking to X, Tony released the graphic with the following message:

"Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs. @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite," Khan wrote.

Fans will have to wait and see what's next for Ace Austin in AEW.

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Arsh Das
