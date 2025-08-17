AEW President Tony Khan Confirms Major Star Is All Elite

Tony Khan made a major announcement moments ago, as he confirmed AEW's newest signing. This comes after the talent's amazing debut match earlier tonight.On Collision, the crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio, was treated to a surprise. Ace Austin suddenly made his debut against Ricochet. Following his departure from TNA in May, the 28-year-old remained a free agent, competing in several promotions on the independent circuit over the past few months.Tonight, Austin made his way to AEW and had a great showing against the former WWE high-flyer. Unfortunately, he did not have a perfect debut, as Ricochet was able to utilize the interference of the Gates of Agony to gain an advantage and put the debutant away with the Spirit Gun.This match was taped on Wednesday night, but aired on television today. It was reported that Tony Khan himself announced to the Ohio crowd that Ace Austin was now All Elite. Although this wasn't shown during the live broadcast, Khan recently took to X/Twitter to make an official announcement, including posting an All Elite graphic for the major star.&quot;Congratulations! It’s official, @The_Ace_Austin! After an excellent debut match on Saturday #AEWCollision tonight vs. @KingRicochet, now Ace Austin is All Elite,&quot; Khan wrote.AEW has signed several talents in 2025, and all of them have proven their expertise in the ring. The Ace of Spades has just joined this list, and the possibilities are endless for him.With roughly four months to go in the year, there is still a chance for Ace Austin to make a name for himself, especially when put against other top stars on the roster. Austin's loss could lead to a rematch with Ricochet or some other dream matches in the coming weeks and months. He could prove to be one of the more underrated signings of the year if things go his way.