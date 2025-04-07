Goosebump moment as AEW crowd rallies behind 23-year-old star's high-stakes match at Dynasty 2025

A major AEW star was able to get the crowd on their side during their match tonight at Dynasty. This brought out a thunderous show of support from fans just moments ago.

Mercedes Moné and Julia Hart opened the women's bracket of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with their bout in the opening round. Earlier tonight, the men's tournament began with Will Ospreay taking a win over Kevin Knight in a great opening match for tonight's pay-per-view.

At one point in the match, the Princess of the Black Throne took control, and the fans loved this. She came in as the underdog, despite being a former TBS Champion. Mercedes Moné was able to take over the match later on, as she hit two backstabbers and transitioned into her Statement Maker submission move.

She had it locked in deep on Julia Hart, but the latter was able to stay alive and brave through this. The CEO would not give in and kept on re-applying the hold. It seemed as if the 23-year-old was struggling, but the AEW crowd rained down with chants of support.

Despite the crowd being on Julia's side, Mercedes was able to roll her up for the win, continuing her undefeated singles match streak in AEW. She advances to the next round of the tournament.

