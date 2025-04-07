Former champion refuses to be outshined by breakout AEW star at Dynasty

A popular former champion in AEW was pushed to the limit tonight by an up-and-coming star at Dynasty. Despite what seemed to be an upset, the former pulled through and reminded many how great he was.

Will Ospreay and Kevin Knight opened tonight's pay-per-view with the first match of the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Both men were making their debuts in the annual tournament. However, this did not seem to be the case in the ring, as neither showed flashes of the jitters.

The Jet brought a lot to the table from the very beginning, as he arguably had more momentum throughout the match. He had counters for whatever The Aerial Assassin attempted to pull off.

As the match kicked into high gear, so did the offense from both men. Despite Will Ospreay being a fan favorite, the crowd began to rally behind Kevin Knight as they were stunned by his performance.

Ospreay had to dig deep into his bag of tricks, as despite hitting a Styles Clash and his Os-Cutter, he could only manage a nearfall. He topped this off with the Hidden Blade to secure the win and become the first man to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

This is the first of many matches tonight at AEW Dynasty, and they have already set the bar high.

