AEW Owen Hart Tournament brackets officially revealed

The brackets for this year's AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament have been revealed. Eight men and eight women are set to clash for a chance to challenge for the world titles at All In Texas.

This year will be the 4th edition of the tournament, but only the second after the stakes were raised. Last year, Bryan Danielson and Mariah May ended up being the winners, and they went on to All In to challenge the then-AEW World Champions. Both stars ended up dethroning the defending champions and began reigns of their own.

Will Ospreay and 'Hangman' Adam Page entered themselves into the tournament last week. They were supposed to be joined by Jay White, but he has been ruled out due to a major injury. Kevin Knight looks to be his replacement for the tournament. Similar to last year, a wild card will be joining the bracket and facing Hangman in the opening round.

The women's bracket has also been unveiled tonight. This past weekend, six major names entered themselves into the tournament, including Mercedes Moné and Athena. They will be joined by Harley Cameron and Julia Hart.

Both AEW stars who won last year's tournament are not in this one, and new names have been given a chance to go to All In. It remains to be seen who will hold out and win it all on the road for a shot at the world title at All In Texas.

