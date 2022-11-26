"Got screwed" - Twitter concerned about 27-year old star's battered condition following Tony Khan's crucial decision

Tony Khan has been keeping the wrestling world on the edge of their seats with his recent decisions pertaining to the AEW Women's Championship. This week on Dynamite, it was announced that Jamie Hayter was the new AEW Women's Champion. While Toni Storm held the Interim title, the wrestling fraternity were left divided.

Thunder Rosa won the title from Britt Baker in March this year during an edition of Dynamite. In August, she was sidelined due to an injury, leading to an interim champion being crowned at All Out. Additionally, it was reported that Hayter and Rosa had backstage tension, and the women's division was seemingly divided. However, AEW recognized Storm's reign as the official run.

On Rampage this week, the former WWE Superstar addressed the events following her loss at Full Gear. The 27-year-old seemed determined to get back at Hayter for another run at the title. She also highlighted how the current champion needed assistance from Baker and Rebel to win.

"Toni Storm has spoken facts about the Interim bullsh*t, there you go @TonyKhan lesson learned"

#AEWRampage Renee Paquette just announced that starting today,Toni Storm’s Interim AEW Women’s World Title reign is now a Offical Title Reign. Meaning she’s now a former AEW Women’s World Champion. And all I gotta say to that is: THANK FUCKING GOD!!!! Renee Paquette just announced that starting today,Toni Storm’s Interim AEW Women’s World Title reign is now a Offical Title Reign. Meaning she’s now a former AEW Women’s World Champion. And all I gotta say to that is: THANK FUCKING GOD!!!! #AEWRampage https://t.co/bQglztiVqf @AEW twitter.com/goldensteeler0…

Sega Genesis @SegaGen75720321 @Alpha_Remix_HD @AEW Makes you wonder why they didn't give her any live mic time while she was Champion. Oh wait, I know why. We all know why. @Alpha_Remix_HD @AEW Makes you wonder why they didn't give her any live mic time while she was Champion. Oh wait, I know why. We all know why.

Brian / ブライアン (fan account} @FlyinBrianC89 @AEW now Toni knows how @shidahikaru feels when britt "Won" the AEW womens title from her. it took so much cheating to beat her but britt couldn't do it 1 vs 1. same with this its about britt not jamie. @AEW now Toni knows how @shidahikaru feels when britt "Won" the AEW womens title from her. it took so much cheating to beat her but britt couldn't do it 1 vs 1. same with this its about britt not jamie.

Tony Khan stripped Thunder Rosa of the title despite her request to relinquish it

Backstage heat among talent is not unheard of across all wrestling promotions. However, in light of recent events, the Jacksonville-based promotion has been putting out fires one after the other.

Earlier, it was reported that Rosa had requested Tony Khan that she would willingly surrender her title given her inability to compete.

Following the announcement on Dynamite, Rosa took to Twitter to thank fans for their support and appreciated her title run:

"Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter."

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22 Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter. Thank you #ThunderArmy for all the support and @aew for being there for me. Dream-like moments happened in this run, and this is not how I wanted to lose the championship, but you deserve a present champion; on to the next chapter.

Do you agree with Tony Khan's decision to strip Thunder Rosa of the AEW Women's title? Sound off in the comments.

