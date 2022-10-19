"Gotta crush on [Liv Morgan]" - Throwback to when WWE legend's son admitted to being attracted to the SmackDown Superstar

Liv Morgan has been the object of affection for a number of wrestling fans, but shortly before his foray into AEW, The Gunn Club's Austin Gunn admitted that he had a crush on the then-future SmackDown Women's Champion.

Today, Morgan lives on a farm and has started a real estate business with former WWE Superstar Bo Dallas. The couple announced their relationship in February 2021, but at the time of Gunn's crush on her, she was still dating fellow pro-wrestler nZo (fka Enzo Amore).

In a now seemingly forgotten Tweet, Austin Gunn took to Twitter back in 2017 to declare his affection for Liv Morgan.

"OK, gotta crush on @YaOnlyLivvOnce shoulda got a pic" - Austin Tweeted.

Unfortunately, it seems like Austin might never have had a chance with Liv Morgan, even back in 2017. But has the young Gunn found love elsewhere since?

Austin Gunn has maintained a degree of privacy online, but his last romantic tie was during his appearance on the E! reality TV series, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. Over the course of the show, Austin was romantically linked to Hana Giraldo, but the romance fizzled out over time.

Apart from Austin's Tweet, there has seemingly been no public interaction between the two stars. Now that Gunn is officially in the wrestling industry and making his way up the AEW Tag-Team Division, could the two develop a friendship at the very least?

What are Liv Morgan and Austin Gunn currently up to in their respective wrestling promotions?

Austin Gunn (left), Liv Morgan (right).

While the two stars are not publicly tied, they are making waves in AEW and WWE respectively.

Liv Morgan unfortunately recently lost the SmackDown Women's Championship after going toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules. Since then, the star has been showing a mean streak and has even posted cryptic messages on social media, leading fans to believe that she's now allied with Bray Wyatt.

Austin Gunn, however, was seemingly building up to an eventual confrontation with FTR alongside his brother Colten. However, the two simply emulated the multi-time World Tag Team Champions during the fan Meet and Greet ahead of AEW Dynamite.

Morgan and Gunn are clearly at two different points in their careers, but Austin's confession will likely always be remembered by the internet regardless of the success he picks up in the future.

