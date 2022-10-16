Liv Morgan posts cryptic message hinting at a character change following backstage attack on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently sent out a cryptic message hinting at her character change following her loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

At Extreme Rules, Morgan put her SmackDown Women's Championship in line as she faced Ronda Rousey. Eventually, The Baddest Woman on the Planet defeated Liv to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sonya Deville was seen talking trash about Morgan. The latter came and smashed Deville's head on a table before throwing her through it.

Since Extreme Rules, Morgan has seemingly been hinting at turning heel soon. During the bout, she was seen smiling while Rousey choked her out. Taking to Twitter, Liv sent out a message further fueling speculation on a gimmick change:

"Hahahahaahahahaha Liv Morgan doesn’t have it hahhaahahahaha," wrote Liv.

Dutch Mantell said Liv Morgan should take some time off after her loss at Extreme Rules

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell said that Morgan should take some time off following her loss at the Extreme Rules premium live event.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell suggested that the former SmackDown Women's Champion should go on a hiatus. He further added that Liv should make a comeback to continue her rivalry with Ronda Rousey:

"I like Liv Morgan," Mantell said. "She was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there."

