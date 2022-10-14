Liv Morgan should take some time off after losing to Ronda Rousey, WWE veteran says (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan was placed in a difficult situation against Ronda Rousey at WWE Extreme Rules 2022, according to Dutch Mantell.

Morgan lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Rousey in an Extreme Rules contest last Saturday. The former Riott Squad member's 97-day title reign was widely viewed as a disappointment, largely due to her controversial win over Rousey at SummerSlam.

Mantell, a legendary booker and manager, discussed Morgan vs. Rousey on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show. He enjoyed the Extreme Rules match and wants the beaten former champion to take time off as part of the storyline:

"I like Liv Morgan," Mantell said. "She was almost put in a position of she really couldn't win that. In position with Ronda Rousey, it was a no-win situation. Taking the belt off somebody that's not had it a long time, it can hurt them, but I don't think this will hurt Liv. I would suggest she take some time off, let her go through some more stuff, and then pop up again and say, 'We got unfinished business,' then take it from there." [0:48 – 1:31]

Watch the video above to hear more from Mantell on Rousey's possible title contenders during her second SmackDown Women's Championship reign.

Dutch Mantell reviews the Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey outcome

Back in July, Morgan successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Rousey to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship for the first time.

She also defended the title via pinfall against the former UFC star at SummerSlam. However, the finish was booed by fans after the referee failed to spot that Morgan had already submitted.

WWE @WWE



#ExtremeRules @YaOnlyLivvOnce puts The Baddest Woman on the Planet through a table! .@YaOnlyLivvOnce puts The Baddest Woman on the Planet through a table!#ExtremeRules https://t.co/CFPk00SQU5

Mantell disliked the Extreme Rules stipulation for the most recent match between the two superstars, but he felt that the right person won:

"A no-rules match with Liv, it was out of her wheelhouse anyway," Mantell continued. "That's not her. But for what they did, I think they did the best they could because Ronda can't lose that match, not to Liv Morgan. I think you don't help Liv, and you hurt Ronda. So, put it back on Ronda and let Liv go back to climbing that ladder again because it didn't hurt her, but it kind of helped her, I guess. She can say she was the women's champion for a while." [2:19 – 2:53]

WWE's next premium live event, Crown Jewel, will take place on November 5 in Saudi Arabia. It is unclear whether the SmackDown Women's Championship will be defended on the show.

Do you want the Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey rivalry to continue? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes