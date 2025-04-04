Graphic unaired footage surfaces of what happened after AEW Dynamite

Unaired footage of what happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air this past week has surfaced. It was a follow-up to how the show ended on Wednesday.

On AEW Dynamite this week, Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale teamed up to defeat Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir in a mixed tag match. However, Moxley laid out Nightingale after the match to heat things up. Towards the end of the show, Moxley and The Death Riders targeted Swerve yet again.

Ahead of their AEW World title match at Dynasty 2025 this Sunday, Jon Moxley launched a backstage assault on Swerve Strickland. The Death Riders then took Swerve out into the ring as Castagnoli powerbombed him onto broken glass to end the show. Meanwhile, footage from after Dynamite went off the air has surfaced on social media.

In the clip, Swerve Strickland can be seen with glass stuck in his back after being powerbombed. Swerve cut a fiery promo ahead of Dynasty and also ate the glass to send a message to the World Champion. The off-air segment ended with fans chanting for Swerve as he walked out of the ring.

The clip after Dynamite went off-air can be checked HERE.

WWE legend on Jon Moxley taking out female AEW star

As mentioned earlier, Jon Moxley dropped Willow Nightingale with a Paradigm Shift after losing the mixed tag match on Dynamite. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the WWE legend Bully Ray praised Willow for her selling after addressing concern for her:

"I got a little nervous for Willow. I really did. She got spiked pretty hard, and the way her one arm was lying on the mat, I thought maybe something was up, and the way the doctor was touching her hand, and I'm just hoping that Willow Nightingale is okay tonight. If she was selling, she did a phenomenal job. God bless you, girl. Great job."

Moreover, it remains to be seen if Swerve Strickland manages to dethrone Jon Moxley this Sunday at Dynasty.

