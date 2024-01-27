"Greatest part-time wrestler ever," "The true best" - Fans thrilled as a former WWE star is reportedly close to his return

A former WWE star is set to return to action soon, and the fans have expressed their excitement on social media.

The star in question here is PAC, who currently serves under the AEW banner. The former Cruiserweight Champion signed a contract with AEW in January 2019. He has been a part of the company ever since. He began his pro wrestling career around two decades ago, starting his journey on the independent scene. He landed in WWE in 2012 and worked in the promotion for six years up until 2018. Currently, he is out of action due to an injury.

However, according to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he is expected to be back inside the squared circle soon. This news made his fans very happy, and they went on X/Twitter to express their excitement.

Check out some of the Fan Reactions below:

How did the former WWE Superstar PAC get injured?

2023 was not a great year for PAC. He got injured not once but twice last year. His first injury came in January when he hurt his nose while. After his match at the 2023 Full Gear PPV, he went on a hiatus for six months to recover.

He retired to action on the July 12, 2023, episode of Dynamite. Unfortunately, he couldn’t stay for too long as he got injured again on the July 26 episode of Dynamite. His last match in AEW was against Gravity, which he won via submission.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the high-flyer to return to action. PAC himself might be looking to turn his fortunes around this year in All Elite Wrestling. Only time will tell how Tony Khan will book the former WWE Superstar upon his return.

Are you excited about PAC’s comeback? Let us know in the comments section below.

