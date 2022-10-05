Greg Gagne on how he would have handled AEW star CM Punk's situation after his infamous tirade at media scrum (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Greg Gagne had an interesting suggestion on how he would've handled CM Punk's meltdown from the AEW All Out media scrum last month.

Punk was allegedly involved in a backstage brawl against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks on September 4. This started after he surprisingly issued scathing remarks towards The Elite, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Colt Cabana during the All Out presser.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Gagne proposed two viable options if he was in charge of solving Punk's issue. He suggested a month-long suspension for the former champion or a potential departure from the promotion.

"I guess if I was in command and he had pull that, I would at least suspend him for a while, with the possibility (...) Either cools down and come back, six weeks suspension or don't come back. That's your two choices," Gagne said. [11:59 - 12:17]

The former AWA World Tag Team Champion stated that bookers and promoters should be firm on making tough decisions regarding backstage issues.

Greg Gagne shed some light on AEW star CM Punk's attitude

During the same conversation, Greg Gagne shared some stories about CM Punk's backstage demeanor. Gagne once worked with WWE's then-developmental territory OVW (Ohio Valley Wrestling), where the AEW star started his sports entertainment journey.

The wrestling legend imparted that The Second City Saint was brash during his OVW stint. However, he also understood where Punk was coming from, given that he wasn't a big guy.

"He [Punk] wasn't a real good communicator that way, you know. I think when he got with the WWE, he was a little bit better. But again, you know he had a little attitude and I can see where he's coming from because he's smaller built ended like myself and we we're constantly put down." [13:07 - 13:31]

The former AEW World Champion is currently out with an arm injury, and his future with the Jacksonville-based promotion is still unknown. It will be interesting to see if he resumes his wrestling career in the coming months.

