"Don't take it the wrong way" - Rising AEW star on the important advice he got backstage from WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

AEW star Griff Garrison commented on why he started working out and dieting. He explained how WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes was the reason behind it.

Before parting ways with AEW and making his WrestleMania return, Rhodes was a mainstay in the Jacksonville-based company. He worked with AEW for four years starting in 2018. The American Nightmare left the company as the two parties were unable to reach an agreement regarding a new contract.

Speaking recently on the "A to the K Wrestling Show," Garrison explained that the former Intercontinental Champion pointed out his waistline fat. He also professed that he took Cody's words to heart and started working out:

“This is not to bash Cody (Rhodes). Cody is a great dude. I’m glad he said this. He said, 'Are you bulking right now?' I said, 'No. I guess I'm trying.' He's like, 'You're getting a little bit of love handles on you.' I just immediately took that to heart. I didn't see that, and ever since he said that, I'm like, 'Okay, he said something. I need to get in check.' He was like, 'Don't take it the wrong way. You're not fat. I promise you're not fat. You have some love handles there.' I just really took that to heart.” (H/T -WrestlingNews.co)

Griff Garrison consulted a nutritionist following the interaction with Cody Rhodes

The Georgia native further went on to highlight what he did after his interaction with The American Nightmare.

In the same interview, Garrison stated that he contacted a nutritionist, who is also a trainer, and got a meal plan and workout routine in place for himself:

“I knew a trainer who was also a nutritionist. That was on a Thursday. The next day, Friday, I was texting him asking him, 'Hey, I need to get a meal plan to cut and stuff. Can you send me workouts to do?' On Monday, we started a meal plan, like a cut diet and a workout regimen. I'll go a month of cutting, maybe a month or two. It just depends on how it looks, and then a month or two of bulking. I've been doing that ever since Cody said that to me. Now I think I look better. Hopefully, I look better.” (H/T -WrestlingNews.co)

Garrison officially signed to AEW in 2021, the year before Cody Rhodes left. It will be interesting to see how he is booked in the future.

