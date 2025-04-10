  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Jon Moxley
  • Grim Jon Moxley welcomes back The Young Bucks on AEW with spine-chilling message

Grim Jon Moxley welcomes back The Young Bucks on AEW with spine-chilling message

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Apr 10, 2025 00:29 GMT
The Young Bucks helped Jon Moxley defend his world title last weekend at AEW Dynasty [Photo: AEW Official Website]
The Young Bucks helped Jon Moxley defend his world title last weekend at AEW Dynasty [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Jon Moxley has broken his silence following the events that went down last weekend at AEW Dynasty, including the return of the Young Bucks. He had a quick and direct message for the Jackson brothers to begin the show.

Ad

At the pay-per-view, the Death Riders had their hands full as the likes of The Opps and 'Hangman' Adam Page got involved in the match as they hoped to get rid of all the interference in the match between Swerve Strickland and Mox. However, when the champion seemed vulnerable to Swerve, the EVPs made their shocking return and cost the challenger.

Jon Moxley and the Death Riders opened AEW Dynamite tonight with a vignette addressing all that happened last weekend. The world champion began and called out all of his challengers, and he mentioned once more how they had fallen short in taking him down because they did not want it enough.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

He then addressed the Young Bucks, and surprisingly, he was unfazed by their return. He sternly warned them not to make any abrupt power moves, as they no longer knew the playing field.

Many assumed that there might be a secret partnership between the two sides, but it seems that Jon Moxley was taking advantage of the situation now. It remains to be seen whether more information will be available.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी