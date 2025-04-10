Grim Jon Moxley welcomes back The Young Bucks on AEW with spine-chilling message

Jon Moxley has broken his silence following the events that went down last weekend at AEW Dynasty, including the return of the Young Bucks. He had a quick and direct message for the Jackson brothers to begin the show.
At the pay-per-view, the Death Riders had their hands full as the likes of The Opps and 'Hangman' Adam Page got involved in the match as they hoped to get rid of all the interference in the match between Swerve Strickland and Mox. However, when the champion seemed vulnerable to Swerve, the EVPs made their shocking return and cost the challenger.
Jon Moxley and the Death Riders opened AEW Dynamite tonight with a vignette addressing all that happened last weekend. The world champion began and called out all of his challengers, and he mentioned once more how they had fallen short in taking him down because they did not want it enough.
He then addressed the Young Bucks, and surprisingly, he was unfazed by their return. He sternly warned them not to make any abrupt power moves, as they no longer knew the playing field.
Many assumed that there might be a secret partnership between the two sides, but it seems that Jon Moxley was taking advantage of the situation now. It remains to be seen whether more information will be available.