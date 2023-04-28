"GROW UP" - AEW star fires back at a fan saying WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is "way better" than her

A fan recently claimed that WWE Superstar Chelsea Green is better than AEW star Taya Valkyrie, who didn't take kindly to the comment and fired back.

The former IMPACT Wrestling star, who recently signed with All Elite Wrestling, is currently embroiled in a feud with undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill. However, she recently lost to Cargill on the latest edition of Dynamite, bringing the champ's winning streak to 56-0.

Taking to Twitter, Taya Valkyrie responded to a fan who claimed that Chelsea Green was a superior wrestler to her. Valkyrie called out the fans for pitting women against each other and asked them to "grow up."

"Lmao, we’re best friends and from the same home town taking over 2 different companies at the same time. GROW UP and stop pinning women against each other. It’s annoying," Taya tweeted.

Check out her tweet below:

Meanwhile, Chelsea Green has been making waves in WWE since her return at the Royal Rumble. She is embroiled in a feud with Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez and recently lost to them with her tag team partner Sonya Deville on Smackdown. Liv poured a bottle of water over Green's head during the bout.

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green spotted with new IMPACT Champions

WWE Superstars Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona, recently joined Impact Wrestling's Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin for a celebratory dinner at Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster in Orlando.

The occasion marked Purrazzo and Maclin's recent victories at the Rebellion pay-per-view, where they became the new Knockouts World Champion and IMPACT World Champion.

Matt Cardona congratulated the couple on their win, posting a photo of their dinner:

Check out the tweet below:

Maclin defeated Kushida to become IMPACT World Champion, while Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title.

What do you think is next for Taya Valkyrie in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

