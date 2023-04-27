[PHOTO] WWE star Chelsea Green spotted with current champion

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and her husband, Matt Cardona, were recently spotted at dinner with Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin (FKA Steve Cutler) of Impact Wrestling. This comes just over a week after the latter couple won their respective world titles at the promotion's Rebellion pay-per-view.

Maclin defeated Kushida to become IMPACT World Champion, while Purrazzo defeated Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts World Title. As a result, they went to Christner's Prime Steak & Lobster in Orlando for a celebratory dinner. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green joined them.

The former United States Champion posted a photo of the four of them on Twitter following their meal, congratulating Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin for their respective title wins.

Here is what he tweeted:

"Celebratory dinner! Big congrats to @SteveMaclin & @DeonnaPurrazzo for winning @impactwrestling World Championships! @Christners is the absolute best restaurant in Orlando," tweeted Matt Cardona.

Puzzarro responded to Cardona's tweet by stating it was "the best dinner with the best friends." It looks like the four of them had a fun time.

Could Matt Cardona return to WWE alongside Chelsea Green?

Matt Cardona is currently enjoying his time as an independent wrestler, having recently partnered up with former NXT Superstar Steph De Lander (FKA Persia Pirotta). He even took a Stone Cold Stunner from Hornswoggle last weekend.

However, considering how well his wife has slotted into WWE's women's division, Cardona might ultimately consider returning to the company under his current persona. Chelsea Green has been tremendous as an annoying heel in backstage segments opposite Adam Pearce, while her tag team with Sonya Deville has the potential to go far.

It remains to be seen, though, if "Zack Ryder" will ever come back to WWE as a completely new man. It has worked for the likes of Cody Rhodes, albeit on a much higher-profile scale, so the former Intercontinental Champion could do well after potentially returning.

Do you want Matt Cardona to return to WWE alongside Chelsea Green? Let us know in the comments section below!

