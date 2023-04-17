Real-life wrestling couple creates history

Real-life wrestling power couple Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin have created history at tonight's IMPACT Rebellion 2023 event.

Purrazzo and Steve Maclin got married in November 2022 after being together for about two years. The two stars have been mainstays on IMPACT Wrestling TV for a while now.

Tonight, Maclin defeated Kushida to win the vacant IMPACT World Championship. Soon after, Deonna Purrazzo put down Jordynne Grace to win the vacant IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. Thus, the duo made history by winning world titles on the same night as a married couple.

Will wrestling fans be treated to a blockbuster Mixed Tag Team match soon?

Now that Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are world champions, is a huge Mixed Tag Team match on the horizon? Fans would love to see a tag team match pitting Purrazzo and Maclin against Nick Aldis and Mickie James. The world champion couple could also kick off a feud with Jonathan Gresham and Jordynne Grace in the coming days.

For now, though, Deonna Purrazzo and Steve Maclin are on cloud nine. The two wrestlers have worked incredibly hard over the years and tonight was certainly a moment they will remember for a long time to come.

What are your thoughts on Purrazzo and Maclin's impressive achievements at IMPACT Rebellion?

