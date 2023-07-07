"Gullible billionaire" Tony Khan should focus on recent match style instead of the Young Bucks, says WWE veteran

WWE veteran believes Tony Khan should book more matches similar to the style that Samoa Joe versus Roderick Strong had last week on AEW Collision.

The current Ring of Honor Television Champion Samoa Joe successfully defeated Roderick Strong in a hard-hitting contest after trapping Strong in the Coquina Clutch and choking him out. Joe will face CM Punk in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament.

Speaking on his Experience Podcast, WWE Veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the matchup between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong and how Tony Khan should avoid doing Young Bucks-style matches.

"That is what I wished that instead of this silly joke crowd the buckaroos and their ilk that the passion of these guys could've been looked kindly on by a gullible billionaire, So you could have modern style athletic, competitive, serious pro wrestling the people could enjoy instead of a bunch of g*d d*mn silliness from the f*cking ringling brother set."

The veteran journalist went into more detail about Strong and Joe's bout:

"Their chops and forearms landed, They weren't standing there daring the other guy to take a free shot. They were trying to avoid him which is what you would do. Aggression, You know Roddy [Strong] sells and fights from underneath. Joe is a very formiddible-looking guy, he moves his f*cking weight around." [From 02:00 to 02:54]

Mystery regarding CM Punk's red bag "seems odd" to WWE veteran Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette shared his opinion on CM Punk carrying around a red bag since his return to AEW last month.

According to CM Punk's promo on the first episode of Collision, The red bag seems to be carrying the AEW World Championship that The Straight Edge Superstar relinquished.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, The WWE veteran gave his take on the mystery surrounding the red bag.

"I wonder what is in that belt bag that Punk has carried raround. Because it seems odd to me that if it was the AEW World Title belt thatehe never lost, that he would have pulled out and showed it by now," said Cornette. [From 08:57 to 09:10]

Brian, Cornette's co-host, asked about the possibility of it being the old spinner WWE title in the bag, to which Cornette responded:

"Maybe there's something going on or may be now that I've said that, that will plant a seed and there will be something going on... Well, it [the bag] isn't moving, so I don't think it's alive but it seems odd that he wouldn't pull it right out and say. 'I never lost this,'" he added. [From 09:15 to 09:35]

CM Punk will face Samoa Joe in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament this week on AEW Collision.

