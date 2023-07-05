AEW Collision viewership falls drastically despite CM Punk making an appearance

Unlike many expected, the July 1st edition of AEW Collision failed to make an impact in the ratings department despite CM Punk's presence.

The show kicked off with MJF making short work of Kip Morst, followed by battling Ethan Page in a winning effort. Next up was a hard-hitting bout between Dustin Rhodes and Powerhouse Hobbs, where the latter emerged victorious.

Jay White and CM Punk engaged in a battle of words ahead of Ricky Starks' match against Juice Robinson. As Starks secured the pinfall, Bullet Club Gold was quick to attack as Punk and FTR marched out to even the odds.

Kris Statlander successfully defended her TBS Championship against the impressive Lady Frost. The main event justified its anticipation as Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong delivered the match of the night. The show ended with the winner Joe flattening the former WWE star as a statement to CM Punk.

As per Wrestlenomics, the July 1 episode of AEW Collision averaged 452,000 viewers, much lower than the June 24 edition, which drew 595,000 viewers. Moreover, the show observed a 0.13 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, plunging down from a 0.21 rating in the same demographic in the previous week.

While fans believed that the show carried its momentum, it's surprising to most that it drew nearly the same numbers as last week's Rampage.

WWE legend excited to witness CM Punk vs Samoa Joe

CM Punk and Samoa Joe have a rivalry that dates back to their ROH days when they had a monumental trilogy of matches in 2004. Fast forward to the present, the two men are ready to collide again in a singles match after 19 years.

The AEW stars clashed briefly in an intense showdown during their 6-man tag team match at Forbidden Door.

On his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff mentioned that he is looking forward to the upcoming singles match between Punk and Joe.

"Samoa, Joe and CM Punk, they’ve got backstory, they’ve got history. Samoa Joe, I think, is probably more popular now than he has ever been... And I think Joe and Punk together in this tournament format is potentially pretty magical. And I’m anxious to see how it does,” said Bischoff.

The Second City Saint will be locking horns with the reigning ROH World Television Champion in the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Fans must tune in to witness the promising contest on Collision this Saturday.

