Eric Bischoff says he is "anxious" to see CM Punk's singles rematch against former WWE star after 18 years

Eric Bischoff shared his excitement and optimism about the upcoming match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW.

Punk and Joe have a shared history in Ring of Honor, where they engaged in a memorable trilogy of matches in 2005. The two wrestlers' familiarity and past encounters add more anticipation to their match on AEW Collision.

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff acknowledged that tournaments sometimes lack compelling storylines. However, he believes that this particular match between CM Punk and Samoa Joe has the potential to be truly magical.

“Yeah, typically tournaments are a little tough because, by virtue of the fact that it’s a tournament, you very rarely have any real great story going into it. And that can also make it fun, by the way. But in this case, I think they’re doing a great job. Samoa, Joe and CM Punk, they’ve got backstory, they’ve got history. Samoa Joe, I think, is probably more popular now than he has ever been... And I think Joe and Punk together in this tournament format is potentially pretty magical. And I’m anxious to see how it does,” Bischoff said. [H/T- WrestlingHeadlines]

As the anticipation builds, fans await the clash between Punk and Joe.

Bully Ray compares AEW star CM Punk's reactions to John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on CM Punk's return match against Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door 2023

During the Busted Open Radio podcast, he expressed that Punk is currently experiencing what he called the "Cena treatment."

"I thoroughly enjoyed [Satoshi] Kojima versus Punk, and Punk right now is getting the [John] Cena treatment. Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you," Bully Ray said.

Regardless of whether fans love or hate Punk, there is always a response when he appears in the arena.

