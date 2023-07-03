Former WWE Champion wishes he and CM Punk faced off 

CM Punk is arguably one of the most popular stars in professional wrestling, and many current performers and industry veterans wish to face him inside the ring. One WWE legend who wanted to lock horns with Punk during his active career is Kevin Nash.

The two stars almost faced off in 2011 after Nash assaulted Punk following his WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. However, the Hall of Famer seemingly sustained an injury, meaning his planned bout with The Second City Saint did not take place.

On a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast, former WWE Champion Kevin Nash expressed his regret about not facing off against CM Punk.

"I never got that match with Punk, I wish I had that," Nash admitted. "You know what, though? I've been blessed, man. I went out for eight or nine years of my life and was across a Hall of Famer almost every night, so I don't have too many [regrets]." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

After almost a year away from the ring, CM Punk recently made his return to All Elite Wrestling in June 2023. He appeared on the debut episode of the company's new weekly show, Collision.

WWE Hall of Famer on CM Punk's return match

Last month the former AEW World Champion competed in his first one-on-one match since September 2022. Punk faced off against the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door 2023.

During a recent edition of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) compared the crowd reactions to Punk and John Cena.

"I thoroughly enjoyed [Satoshi] Kojima versus Punk, and Punk right now is getting the [John] Cena treatment. Whether they love you or whether they hate you, they have some kind of an emotional response to you." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Although Punk is a polarizing performer, he is a significant asset to any wrestling promotion.

