Ricky Starks' former close friend shares a four-word message after AEW Collision

This week on AEW Collision, The Absolute Ricky Starks defeated Juice Robinson of Bullet Club Gold to reach the semi-finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Starks will battle his long-time friend now turned rival, PowerHouse Hobbs in the Semi-finals of the tournament.

After Stark's victory on Collision, Hobbs took to Twitter to send a four-word message to his former close friend:

"Friends make BETTER ENEMIES," said Hobbs.

We will have to wait and see who reaches the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament next week on Collision.

AEW Star Ricky Starks pays tribute to Cody Rhodes

During his tenure in AEW, The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes helped establish many stars like MJF and Malakai Black. Rhodes became the first-ever TNT Champion after defeating Lance Archer in the finals of the TNT Championship tournament at Double or Nothing 2020.

The American Nightmare started issuing open challenges during his TNT Championship title reign to prove that he's a fighting champion. Ricky Starks made his All Elite Wrestling debut in 2020 by answering Rhode's challenge. Three years have passed, and Starks has managed to become a top name in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Starks recently took to Twitter to talk about his debut and paid tribute to Rhodes.

"Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR (Cody Rhodes) enough either," tweeted Starks.

Ricky Starks is now a part of AEW Collision, where he is competing in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament. Starks defeated Juice Robinson to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament and will now be facing his former close friend PowerHouse Hobbs next week on Collision.

Let us know your pick to win the Owen Hart Cup in the comments below.

