WWE legend suffers first singles loss of 2023

Tonight on the latest episode of AEW Collision, a WWE legend suffered his first loss of 2023. The veteran in question is Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes.

The Owen Hart Foundation tournament continued tonight on Collision. One of the Quarter Final matches was between Powerhouse Will Hobbs and 'The Natural' Dustin Rhodes.

Right from the get-go, QT Marshall was getting involved in the match, helping Powerhouse. Despite the odds being against him, the former WWE Superstar tried everything in his power to try and defeat the former TNT Champion.

But unfortunately, every single momentum he gained was squashed by Hobbs or Marshall. Dustin Rhodes also hit his brother Cody Rhodes' finisher The Cross Rhodes and instantly followed it with a Piledriver, but still was unable to get the job done.

It was not only Marshall who was getting involved in the match but Harley Cameron played a role as well. In the end, the numbers game did prove to be too much to handle for the former WWE Superstar, and hence, lost the match. The former TNT Champion advanced in the tournament.

Later in the night, Ricky Starks also advanced in the tournament by defeating Juice Robinson. Both Starks and Hobbs will wrestle each other in the Semi-finals.

