AEW star pays tribute to WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes ahead of Collision

During his time with AEW, Cody Rhodes undoubtedly helped establish many stars like MJF and Malakai Black. At the Double of Nothing 2020, The American Nightmare defeated Lance Archer final to become the inaugural TNT Champion.

After becoming the champion, Cody started to issue open challenges for his title every week. Ricky Starks made his All Elite debut in 2020 by answering Rhodes' challenge. Three years later, Starks has proved to be a top star in AEW by constantly delivering against the company's top superstars.

Starks recently took to Twitter to talk about his debut and paid tribute to Rhodes.

"Wow. The mixed emotions I’ve been going through lately& then to remember where I was 3 years ago is a good perspective. I wouldn’t change anything about that night. I see everyone’s support everyday and I can’t thank you enough for it. Definitely can’t thank CR (Cody Rhodes) enough either," tweeted Starks.

Ricky Starks will join top stars like CM Punk and Miro on the brand-new AEW Collision show. We will have to wait and see what the company has in store for The Absolute One, as he will get plenty of TV time on the new show.

Cody Rhodes takes the blame for Ricky Starks getting spotted at Royal Rumble

After the shocking departure of Cody Rhodes from AEW to WWE, many started to wonder who would follow in Rhodes's footsteps. A lot of fans have speculated that Ricky Starks would be the next guy to jump ship.

Ricky Starks was present at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event to see his friend Cody Rhodes win the 30-Men Royal Rumble Match. The AEW star being spotted at the event created a lot of controversy.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, The American Nightmare talked about the incident:

"I'll take full blame. My fault. It was a friend coming to see me in a very big, truly emotional moment. To lose your confidence as an athlete, a fighter, and entertainer; to get back up off the mat, and not just get back up, you have to be at the level you were. I liked having people in my circle around me."

The former AEW star added:

"I think also, that will be the only time anyone from another company is ever present because it creates a conversation that is not accurate. It creates an outlook...this is my friend. He wanted to be there to support me. He should have stayed his butt on the bus, he did not, and because of that, no friends at work anymore." [H/T - Fightful]

Rhodes also added that he would be careful not to invite any more of his friends at future premium live events.

