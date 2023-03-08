"No friends at work anymore" - Cody Rhodes takes blame for AEW wrestler getting spotted at a WWE event

WWE superstars quite often support other wrestlers outside of their company, and several stars in the fraternity are friends outside the business. Cody Rhodes recently took full responsibility for AEW star Ricky Starks getting spotted at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Last year, Cody Rhodes returned to WWE after spending over three years with AEW, where he won the TNT Championship on three different occasions. Unfortunately, the American Nightmare had to be out of action due to his injury after a gruesome rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Earlier this year, Cody Rhodes returned to the Royal Rumble Premium Live event and won the 30-man match. During the event, Ricky Starks was spotted, which created some controversy. Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the 37-year-old superstar took full responsibility and spoke about the incident:

"I'll take full blame. My fault. It was a friend coming to see me in a very big, truly emotional moment. To lose your confidence as an athlete, a fighter, and entertainer; to get back up off the mat, and not just get back up, you have to be at the level you were. I liked having people in my circle around me. I think also, that will be the only time anyone from another company is ever present because it creates a conversation that is not accurate. It creates an outlook...this is my friend. He wanted to be there to support me. He should have stayed his butt on the bus, he did not, and because of that, no friends at work anymore." [H/T - Fightful]

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



steps



We also have a serious discussion about dealing with loss and grief.



️ apple.co/outofcharacter… TOMORROW! @CodyRhodes steps #OutOfCharacter once again to chat about how he’s feeling ahead of @WrestleMania , the Sami Zayn situation, early 90s WCW and more.We also have a serious discussion about dealing with loss and grief. TOMORROW! @CodyRhodes steps #OutOfCharacter once again to chat about how he’s feeling ahead of @WrestleMania, the Sami Zayn situation, early 90s WCW and more. We also have a serious discussion about dealing with loss and grief. ⏩️ apple.co/outofcharacter… https://t.co/ZZAoLDOY3k

Rhodes also added that he would not invite his friends from outside the company for such events in the future.

Ricky Starks tried to attack Cody Rhodes' current rival Roman Reigns on WWE RAW

In 2016, Cody Rhodes left WWE and began his journey to conquer the independent circuit, where he won several titles and worked for major promotions like New Japan Wrestling and Ring of Honor.

During Rhodes' tour of the independent circuit in 2018, Roman Reigns was set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the second time at WrestleMania, with the Universal Championship on the line.

During a segment on RAW, Ricky Starks appeared as a policeman alongside two enhancement talents who handcuffed Roman Reigns. After the Big Dog was cuffed, the three men tried to attack him before the then-champion, Brock Lesnar, arrived.

The contender was brutally beaten up by The Beast Incarnate during their build-up to WrestleMania 34, where Reigns was unable to dethrone Lesnar as the champion of the red brand.

Do you think Ricky Starks will ever join WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes