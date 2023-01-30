"[Ricky] Starks to WWE just makes sense" - Twitter reacts to the AEW star being spotted with Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2023

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Ricky Starks allegedly being seen with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble.

The Absolute made his debut against The American Nightmare on the June 17, 2020, edition of Dynamite, albeit in a losing effort. He was signed to All Elite Wrestling shortly after and is currently embroiled in a heated feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes made his long-awaited return to WWE at the Royal Rumble. He entered the multi-man bout in the No.30 spot and eliminated five superstars en route to winning the whole thing.

However, what caught fans' attention more was Ricky Starks seemingly being with Cody Rhodes backstage at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. Apparently, Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble supporting his good friend Cody Rhodes. https://t.co/58jkU9ebEw

As soon as the picture hit social media, the Twitterrati erupted, and below are some of the reactions to the same:

Tyler Oravec @tyleroravec_18 @TheEnemiesPE3 he would do so much better in wwe, got the talent to be the next dwayne and wrestles a more wwe style imo @TheEnemiesPE3 he would do so much better in wwe, got the talent to be the next dwayne and wrestles a more wwe style imo

JBStrip2008 @JStrip2008 @TheEnemiesPE3 Not just him, but I also read that Stephen Amell was there too to support Cody Rhodes. @TheEnemiesPE3 Not just him, but I also read that Stephen Amell was there too to support Cody Rhodes.

StowCorey @StowCorey @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H when Ricky Starks walks in the room. @TheEnemiesPE3 Triple H when Ricky Starks walks in the room. https://t.co/c8Dbx4UdlN

Marin @NCLBandido_ @TheEnemiesPE3 I mean, he’s literally one of Cody’s best friends. Remember when WWE talent was backstage for AEW ppvs to support their friends? Same thing. @TheEnemiesPE3 I mean, he’s literally one of Cody’s best friends. Remember when WWE talent was backstage for AEW ppvs to support their friends? Same thing.

Hot Rod @antoniusjohnso4 @TheEnemiesPE3 I wonder if Jericho is going to bring this up in a promo on Dynamite. @TheEnemiesPE3 I wonder if Jericho is going to bring this up in a promo on Dynamite.

Ricky Starks recently spoke about his feud with Chris Jericho in AEW

While speaking during his interview with GVWire, Starks highlighted his matches in the Jacksonville-based promotion so far. He said that while the journey has been "up-and-down," fans are more aware of who he is "as a competitor."

"To me is pretty important just because it gets more eyes on who I am as a competitor and also … it’s kind of been an up-and-down battle, so to speak, in the past few years," said Starks.

The Absolute then stated that facing WWE legend Chris Jericho has been his greatest challenge in AEW:

"So I think it’s great to finally test my challenge against somebody like Chris Jericho in that regard. Going through this whole bout with Jericho coming out at the end of it, a lot better rested than I was, you know, going into it is what I’m aiming for here."

It will be interesting to see if Ricky Starks finds himself in the world title picture again after the culmination of his feud with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Do you think Starks will win the AEW World Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

