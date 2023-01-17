"Great to finally test my challenge" - Top AEW star reflects on feud with Chris Jericho

The inaugural AEW World Champion, Chris Jericho, has ruffled quite a few feathers over the past year and has had feuds with some of the promotion's top talent. His current rival, Ricky Starks, recently commented on their feud and the difficulties of facing the veteran.

Ricky Starks has quite the online following, with many social media accounts on Twitter nearly endlessly praising him. However, the star's booking before his feud with MJF left many criticizing his direction, as they felt he has the potential to be main event quality.

In a recent interview with GVWire, Ricky Starks spoke about his battles in AEW to prove himself as a competitor.

"To me is pretty important just because it gets more eyes on who I am as a competitor and also … it’s kind of been an up-and-down battle, so to speak, in the past few years."

Starks continued, remarking on how challenging his battle against Jericho has been thus far.

"So I think it’s great to finally test my challenge against somebody like Chris Jericho in that regard. Going through this whole bout with Jericho coming out at the end of it, a lot better rested than I was, you know, going into it is what I’m aiming for here." (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

Ricky Starks also recently recalled his first-ever AEW Dynamite match, where he faced Cody Rhodes after answering his open challenge. According to the "Absolute" star, this bout resulted in the promotion signing him.

Outside of AEW, Ricky Starks believes he could possibly break into Hollywood

Pro wrestlers breaking into Hollywood isn't strange at this stage, as many have followed Hulk Hogan onto the silver screen. One of the best-known wrestlers turned Hollywood icons is undoubtedly Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who Starks has notably been compared to on numerous occasions.

During the same interview, Starks teased the idea of starring in a DCEU or MCU movie.

"I see myself making a lot of money. I see myself on top of the wrestling world and I see myself, you know, doing some some movies here and there. Maybe some DC or Marvel movies. Who knows?" (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

At 32 years old, there's still ample time for Ricky Starks to break out into other industries, but at this stage, it seems that AEW is pushing the former FTW Champion to new heights.

