32-year-old star says Cody Rhodes match helped him sign with AEW

AEW star Ricky Starks recently reflected on his first match against current WWE star Cody Rhodes.

Ricky Starks signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and made his debut for the promotion on the June 17 episode of Dynamite. In an attempt to win the AEW TNT Championship, Starks responded to then-champion Rhodes' open challenge.

The 32-year-old has since had a noteworthy career in the company and has reigned as the FTW Champion. He also recently challenged world champion MJF for the title but was unsuccessful.

The Absolute One recently made an appearance on the Rewind with Besa podcast, where he opened up about his TNT Championship match against Cody Rhodes.

Starks spoke about how he got an offer from Tony Khan after the debut match:

“My first favorite match would be against Cody Rhodes. That was the match where I made my debut on Dynamite. That was the match that helped me get a contract with AEW. Also, too, that’s one of my good friends. So that sticks out in my head [as] one of my favorite matches," Starks said. [H/T Wrestletalk]

He also mentioned his match against current TNT Champion Darby Allin as one of his favorite matches while naming others.

“The other being [against] another Seattle hometown hero, Darby Allin. I had a match against him as well. So that’d be a second.” [H/T Wrestletalk]

Check out the interview below:

AEW star trained with The Undertaker for his major WrestleMania match

Prior to his WrestleMania 34 match, Ricky Starks recently revealed how he trained with The Undertaker.

During his recent interaction with The Wrestling Classic, the 32-year-old star reflected on how he helped the WWE legend in his comeback match against John Cena.

"Taker’s like my guy. Taker’s my favorite wrestler of all time. The wildest thing is that as I got older, I actually met him. I had him watch one of my matches for the indies. I sparred with him in preparation for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania," Starks said.

Check out the interview below:

After failing to win the world title and Dynamite Diamond Ring on the December 14 edition of Dynamite, The Absolute One is currently in a feud against Chris Jericho. He defeated The Ocho on the January 4 edition of Dynamite.

Would you like to see Ricky Starks challenge the AEW World Champion once again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

