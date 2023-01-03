"We both talk crap about other people" – AEW star points out major similarity between himself and WWE Legend The Rock

WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time thanks to his promo ability and in-ring athleticism, but one AEW star has spotted a comparison between himself and "The Great One."

The star in question is "Absolute" Ricky Starks, who has gradually become one of the most popular performers on AEW TV. Starks enjoyed a lengthy reign with the FTW Championship as part of Team Taz before breaking out as a popular singles wrestler in 2022.

Starks has also been able to hang with some of All Elite Wrestling's finest during promos, with recent wars on the microphone against the likes of MJF and Chris Jericho drawing comparisons to how The Rock conducted himself during his rise to stardom.

Despite claiming in the past that the WWE Legend wasn't much of an inspiration for him, Ricky Starks recently stated in an interview with Casual Conversations that there is one thing he has in common with The Rock: trash talk.

“I go out there and I have this effeminate, sassy attitude, whereas The Rock was just this alpha male. The only similarities we have is that we both talk crap about other people. I can’t help that I’m good at that.” (H/T PWMania)

2022 saw Starks verbally take down a number of people on the AEW roster, with highlights including his impression of Keith Lee, saying Chris Jericho was built like an air-fryer, and nicknaming MJF "Maxipad."

Ricky Starks will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

While the former FTW Champion was unable to end 2022 as the AEW World Champion, Ricky Starks is aiming to kick off 2023 with a huge win over one of All Elite Wrestling's most accomplished performers.

On the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Starks will take on Chris Jericho one-on-one for the first time ever. The match was set up after Starks turned down Jericho's offer to join the Jericho Appreciation Society on the "Holiday Bash" edition of Dynamite.

Jericho will also be looking to bounce back from a disappointing finish to 2022, as he not only lost his ROH World Championship to Claudio Castagnoli, but also suffered a shocking defeat to Action Andretti.

