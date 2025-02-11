  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE RAW
  • Gunther draws AEW's MJF comparisons by fans after shocking move on WWE RAW

Gunther draws AEW's MJF comparisons by fans after shocking move on WWE RAW

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Feb 11, 2025 03:19 GMT
MJF and Gunther are top heels []Image Credits: AEW
MJF and Gunther are top heels []Image Credits: AEW's YouTube, Gunther's X]

WWE star Gunther and AEW star MJF are currently being called out on social media because of unique fan encounters. Both stars are top heels in their respective promotions.

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with Jey Uso's electrifying entrance, just like his first appearance after winning the Royal Rumble. While the star was at the commentary desk, the World Heavyweight Champion ambushed him and, to take him out, removed his jacket and threw it in the direction of commentator Pat McAfee, who ducked just in time, causing the jacket to hit a child in the face.

This incident didn't sit well with the fans, and many recalled MJF's actions at the 2023 Revolution pay-per-view. The former AEW World Champion faced Bryan Danielson in the main event of the show. At one point during the match, Maxwell threw water in a kid's face.

also-read-trending Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Recently, fans compared the two incidents on social media. Many justified Gunther's actions, arguing that The Ring General accidentally hit the child with the jacket while MJF intentionally threw the drink.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans compare Gunther&#039;s shocking actions to MJF&#039;s incident in AEW
Fans compare Gunther's shocking actions to MJF's incident in AEW

It will be interesting to see whether the former AEW World Champion reacts on social media, as fans remember him for a similar incident.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी