Gunther draws AEW's MJF comparisons by fans after shocking move on WWE RAW

WWE star Gunther and AEW star MJF are currently being called out on social media because of unique fan encounters. Both stars are top heels in their respective promotions.

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with Jey Uso's electrifying entrance, just like his first appearance after winning the Royal Rumble. While the star was at the commentary desk, the World Heavyweight Champion ambushed him and, to take him out, removed his jacket and threw it in the direction of commentator Pat McAfee, who ducked just in time, causing the jacket to hit a child in the face.

This incident didn't sit well with the fans, and many recalled MJF's actions at the 2023 Revolution pay-per-view. The former AEW World Champion faced Bryan Danielson in the main event of the show. At one point during the match, Maxwell threw water in a kid's face.

Trending

Expand Tweet

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Recently, fans compared the two incidents on social media. Many justified Gunther's actions, arguing that The Ring General accidentally hit the child with the jacket while MJF intentionally threw the drink.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans compare Gunther's shocking actions to MJF's incident in AEW

It will be interesting to see whether the former AEW World Champion reacts on social media, as fans remember him for a similar incident.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback