Gunther open to welcoming hottest free agent to WWE despite AEW rumors

Gunther has vouched for one of the hottest free agents to sign with WWE by calling him one of the best in the world.

The wrestler Gunther was talking about is none other than former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kazuchika Okada. The latter's contract with the Japanese wrestling company expired last month, and he is a free agent and a hot topic in the wrestling community.

Gunther was speaking to Haus of Wrestling when he gave his two cents on the Japanese star’s situation and which company he should choose, given the rumors with AEW.

“Okada is fantastic. When I grew up in pro wrestling, understanding everything, I always enjoyed Japanese wrestling the most, more of an All Japan guy than New Japan. He’s one of the best in the world. If he joins WWE, and he’s very welcome to, I think he'd find great competition here." [H/T Haus of Wrestling]

Expand Tweet

WWE star Sheamus sends a warning to Gunther

Former world champion Sheamus warned Intercontinental Champion Gunther after he crossed 600 days as the titleholder.

Sheamus took to Twitter to warn Gunther and called for a third match between them, calling it a ‘#SheamusGuntherTrilogy.’

"Congratulations on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from. #SheamusGuntherTrilogy #bangerafterbanger," wrote Sheamus.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how Sheamus integrates into the fold after his current injury hiatus. The last time the Celtic Warrior was in the ring was when he took on Adam Copeland (fka Edge) in the latter's last match in the company.

How impressed are you with Gunther’s IC Title run? Tell us in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE