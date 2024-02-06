"May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue" - Former WWE Champion warns Gunther

Gunther has been warned by former WWE Champion and his long-time rival, Sheamus.

The Ring General and Sheamus have crossed paths with one another on numerous occasions. At the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, the two men had one of the best matches in recent history.

Taking to Twitter/X, Sheamus reacted to Gunther hitting 600 days as the Intercontinental Champion. In the process, he also took a shot at The Intercontinental Champion:

"Congratulations on a historic 600 days as WWE Intercontinental Champion! May your reign as IC Title caretaker continue… there is no other man i’d relish tearing it away from. #SheamusGuntherTrilogy #bangerafterbanger #WWERaw," wrote Sheamus.

Sheamus' last match was against Edge before he was sidelined due to his current injury issues. Coincidentally, Edge also departed WWE after his match against The Celtic Warrior.

Dutch Mantell commented on WWE possibly scrapping a match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther

Dutch Mantell has stated that he would've loved to see Gunther in a match against Brock Lesnar.

However, Lesnar's future with the company is uncertain after he was implicated in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell noted that it remains to be seen if Lesnar will ever return to the Stamford-based company. He said:

"I would be interested in seeing Gunther and Brock Lesnar. But see, Brock Lesnar's future now, is it's according to how this episode with Vince and Ms. Grant plays out, if he'll ever be back. See, wrestling fans, they're kinda forgiving a lot of times, but sometimes, they're not."

Gunther has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against top names, including Chad Gable, Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman. Other notable superstars have also stepped up to challenge The Ring General, but the majority have come up short.

