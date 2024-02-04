Wrestling veteran upset that a Brock Lesnar dream match is potentially scrapped due to recent allegation charges

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell wanted to see Gunther face off against Brock Lesnar but feels that match may not happen anytime soon.

Lesnar's future in WWE came into question after he was implicated in a lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. The lawsuit accused Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and exploitation. The Beast was reportedly penned in to be part of Royal Rumble 2024 and eventually challenge Gunther at WrestleMania 40. However, these plans were reportedly scrapped after the allegations surfaced.

In a recent clip from Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran mentioned that he would have loved to see The Ring General face Lesnar. He felt that the fate of the match was now dependent on how the lawsuit played out. Mantell claimed that wrestling fans were forgiving but this was a really sensitive issue.

"I would be interested in seeing Gunther and Brock Lesnar. But see, Brock Lesnar's future now, is it's according to how this episode with Vince and Ms. Grant plays out, if he'll ever be back. See, wrestling fans, they're kinda forgiving a lot of times, but sometimes, they're not." [From 2:18 - 2:52]

Brock Lesnar's last match was at WWE SummerSlam

The last time fans saw Brock Lesnar on WWE TV was during the SummerSlam Premium Live Event back in August last year.

The Beast faced Cody Rhodes in the final match of their epic trilogy. The two stars left it all in the ring. Cody finally came out victorious after a trifecta of Cross Rhodes to The Beast.

After the match, the two stars shook hands and Lesnar raised Cody's hand in a moment of mutual respect.

Do you think we'll ever see Lesnar back in the WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

