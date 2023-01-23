"Guy's dad is giving the kid some money to play with" - Wrestling veteran says WWE 'don't take Tony Khan seriously' 

AEW president Tony Khan is apparently not a cause for concern for WWE, according to a certain wrestling veteran.

WWE CEO Nick Khan recently spoke about Tony and Shahid Khan in an interview with Bill Simmons. While Nick was respectful of Shahid, he repeatedly addressed the All Elite president as a 'kid'.

The interview generated a lot of interest in the pro-wrestling community, with many fans calling Nick disrespectful. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the interview.

"WWE has given themselves more trouble over the last three years than AEW has, either through the bad booking or Vince's fu*king public shenanigans.

So I think what Nick Khan is, you know, referring to in very thin veiled threats, is what I am trying to say, that they don't take Tony Khan seriously and they are talking about billions of dollars in a worldwide global business and not.

You know he has all the respect in the world for the guy's dad, guy's dad is giving the kid some money to play with and that's what they've got." (6:00 - 6:45)

The WWE CEO also talked about the AEW President's father

Nick Khan's interview with Bill Simmons also featured him speaking about Shahid Khan.

According to the CEO of the Stamford-based promotion, Shahid is apparently not involved in the pro-wrestling business with his son. He also mentioned how Tony Khan was not a threat to him.

“[…] He made his money in the auto-parts business I believe so he knows that inside out. I don’t believe he’s involved on the wrestling side of the business – I’m talking about the storylines – outside of financing it.

He has the pockets and that’s awesome and I’m sure his kid appreciates it but I was never threatened by that. But I don’t feel threatened by anyone on anything.”

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @WWEGareth "I had a chat with Nick once" -Tony Khan



"I never met the kid" -Nick Khan



Nick Khan is the biggest babyface in wrestling today. "I had a chat with Nick once" -Tony Khan"I never met the kid" -Nick KhanNick Khan is the biggest babyface in wrestling today.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will fire back in the coming months.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's opinions? Sound off in the comments section below!

If you use any quote from here, please credit the original source and add a H/T for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes