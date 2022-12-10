"Guys that everybody in the company should look up to" - Wrestling veteran slams The Elite for 'childish' mockery of AEW brawl out (Exclusive)

The Elite made their return to AEW television at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Following that, they were booked in the main event of the upcoming Dynamite in a match against Death Triangle during which they mocked CM Punk and the brawl-out incident. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo shared his honest thoughts about The Elite's actions.

It is no big secret that The Elite, CM Punk, and his friend Ace Steel were suspended after their backstage altercation during the post-AEW All Out media scrum. While Steel has been released from the company and Punk is still under suspension, The Elite has returned to AEW television.

The Dynamite following the Full Gear pay-per-view was at CM Punk's hometown of Chicago. The main event of the night was the second best-of-seven series between Death Triangle and the Executive Vice Presidents of the company. During the match, the crowd was hostile to the latter. The Bucks and Omega took advantage of this and mocked Punk and Steel.

It started with Matt Jackson botching the Buckshot Lariat, imitating the time CM Punk slipped and fell trying to execute the move. Kenny Omega then followed it by biting the arm of Pac and followed it with the Go-To-Sleep, the signature move of CM Punk.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the incident. He felt that the Executive Vice Presidents acted like children rather than being role models for the young stars in the business.

“You know what’s amazing about this? This is so ridiculous that we have lost sight of it. Bro let’s be honest, Number 1: They’re freaking children. They are not men... They’re supposed to be the three guys that everybody in the company should look up to and they’re acting like 12-year-olds and they’re Executive Vice Presidents,” Vince Russo said. [04:53 - 05:44]

Vince Russo compares The Elite with EC3

While speaking on the same show, Russo mentioned EC3 and his promotion Control Your Narrative. The wrestling veteran mentioned that the former WWE Superstar would not be behaving the same way as The Elite as he knows that the next generation is looking up to him and he needs to set an example rather than send them down the wrong path.

“EC3 you know he’s the Control Your Narrative guy. He is the guy. Hundreds of young kids come into the promotion and look up to him. Never in your wildest dreams would he act like that because he knows, these kids are coming in they’re going to looking to him as a veteran for advice, they’re impressionable, and he respects the wrestling business." [05:48 - 06:27]

Currently, the score in the best-of-seven series is two to one in favor of Death Triangle. The fourth match will take place next week at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's opinion? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling when you use any quotes from the article.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes