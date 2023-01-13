Hall of Famer believes Triple H should award/gift Tony Khan on his team's potential Super Bowl win

The year 2023 has already seen its fair share of wild situations, but the most surreal could be on the horizon: AEW president Tony Khan with a WWE Title. While this may seem outrageous, a wrestling legend feels it is the right thing to do.

It has become a tradition in recent years for WWE to send customized championship belts to sports teams who have won major championships, with the team that wins the Super Bowl being one of them.

It turns out that the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that Tony and his dad Shahid Khan own, are in the NFL playoffs and are in the running to win the Super Bowl in February. If the Jaguars win, then WWE will have to send a customized belt to the owners of their biggest wrestling rivals.

While WWE may not want to, given who owns the Jaguars, wrestling legend Madusa, also known as Alundra Blaze, stated on Going Broadway that it would not only be the right thing to do, but it would also be iconic.

"Being Trip, why wouldn't he, why not? Business is business. Could you imagine them delivering or Tony Khan even coming to the place? I mean, how iconic would that be?" (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

The Jacksonville Jaguars play the Los Angeles Chargers on January 14, with the winners facing either the Miami Dolphins or the Buffalo Bills on January 21. The 57th Super Bowl will take place on February 12.

WWE might be worried Tony Khan will copy Madusa if they send him a belt

Sending a customized WWE Championship belt to Tony Khan will not only be a sour move for Triple H and the rest of the company, but it's also a risky move as they don't know what the AEW president might do with it.

There could be fears that if they send Khan a belt, he will replicate the iconic moment Madusa produced when she joined WCW in 1995. Madusa appeared on the December 18, 1995, edition of Monday Nitro, where she dropped the WWE Women's Championship belt in the trash.

The Hall of Famer left WWE as the champion, keeping hold of the physical belt, with Eric Bischoff encouraging her to dispose of it on camera. She would later retrieve it from the trash during her induction speech at the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

