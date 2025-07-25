Hall of Famer disappointed with former AEW star Rusev's current WWE booking (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Rusev recently returned to WWE after spending nearly five years with the Jacksonville-based promotion. The Bulgarian Brute returned on RAW after WrestleMania 41, two months after his exit from Tony Khan's company. He targeted Alpha Academy after re-debuting on the red brand before entering a rivalry with Sheamus.

The 39-year-old didn't have the best run in Tony Khan's promotion and spent a lot of time away from television. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, however, isn't a fan of his WWE stint so far and expressed disappointment over the booking of the former United States Champion.

While talking on The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter claimed that, along with other former AEW stars, The Bulgarian Brute isn't being booked well. Rusev was brought back with a lot of excitement, but his return hasn't lived up to the mark in Apter's opinion.

"Let's look at Rusev. We were all waiting for him to come back. He's getting pinned," Apter said. [1:35 onwards]

Rusev had a short yet successful run with the TNT Championship during his time with AEW. For the last few weeks, he has been involved in a rivalry with his former League of Nations stablemate, Sheamus, since he came to the rescue of Akira Tozawa. They have had two matches till now, and both wrestlers have won one each.

