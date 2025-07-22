Triple H to pair two adversaries together after 9 years at WWE SummerSlam this year? Exploring the possibility

WWE has already made eight matches official for SummerSlam 2025. On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, more storyline progress took place. After a defeat on last week's show, Sheamus finally seized the triumph by defeating Rusev in an intense showdown.Over the past few weeks, the rivalry between the Bulgarian Brute and the Celtic Warrior has grown on the red brand. This led to a match where Rusev defeated Sheamus. However, in their rematch on the latest RAW, the former World Champion settled the score and got a victory on his side.Following this, chances are that Triple H's creative team could be planning to book another match between these two RAW stars at SummerSlam 2025. This will serve as a rubber match and could be a concluding factor for their feud.After having another match at SummerSlam 2025, Sheamus and Rusev might reunite after almost nine years in WWE. Both stars may realize that it's better to move forward in an alliance instead of beating each other in the squared circle. Even they can chase the World Tag Team Championship against the Judgment Day.For those who don't know, back in 2015 to 2016, The Irish star and the Bulgarian Brute were part of a faction called the League of Nations. The other members were Alberto Del Rio and Wade Barrett.The last time Sheamus and Rusev competed as a pair was on July 18, 2016, when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Zack Ryder (now known as Matt Cardona) in a tag team clash. This means that almost nine years passed before the former League of Nations members were paired together.Fans want WWE to bring back a major gimmick match at SummerSlam for Sheamus &amp; RusevAfter witnessing a banger match between Rusev and Sheamus on last week's show, fans want the Stamford-based promotion to book a 'Best of 7' series match between these two superstars at SummerSlam.In this, both will lock horns in seven matches, and the person having the most victories in all seven bouts will emerge as the winner. The stacks can get higher if the winner receives a title shot on Monday Night RAW. SummerSlam is already a massive premium live event for the company. Adding a seven-series match to the card will make it bigger. Also, this seems like a perfect way to book the former World &amp; US Champions together in a storyline.