Triple H to start a "Best of 7" series between two former WWE champions on RAW? Exploring the possibility

Triple H has been doing a phenomenal job lately as WWE's creative head. He has been doing everything to make RAW and SmackDown an engrossing show for the fans amid recent criticisms. In regard to this, The Game could come up with another interesting idea, as he could start a "Best of 7" series between two former champions on the red brand.

A "Best of 7" series is a competition where two wrestlers compete in seven matches, with the wrestler who wins the most matches declared the winner. There is a good possibility that Triple H might do such a series for Sheamus vs. Rusev. The two superstars have been involved in a heated rivalry on RAW. They battled each other in one match so far and are set for another clash.

WWE usually does a "Best of 7" series for superstars who are known for delivering classic wrestling matches. Both Sheamus and Rusev have earned a reputation for delivering hard-hitting matches. Their previous encounter was an instant classic, which impressed the fans. Therefore, WWE can continue this saga for the coming weeks.

The last time the company did a "Best of 7" series was between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. It received a tremendous reception from fans and also helped both superstars to be in the spotlight. Therefore, Triple H can replicate this on RAW to elevate Rusev and Sheamus, capitalizing on the format’s ability to deliver compelling weekly content.

Both are former United States Champions and have the potential to deliver banger matches, as they already proved when they last clashed. Hence, WWE can actually unravel a new layer in this feud by pitting them in a seven-match series. However, this is currently speculation, and it is only a mere possibility.

Triple H to put Rusev and Sheamus in a huge match at SummerSlam?

WWE is set to host the biggest edition of SummerSlam this year in MetLife Stadium. Triple H is going all out to make it a star-studded spectacle with blockbuster matches on the card. There is a chance that The Game could book a huge stipulation match between Rusev and Sheamus at the event.

The Celtic Warrior is one of the most decorated stars in WWE, having won multiple championships and been part of numerous major shows. The company cannot afford to keep him off the card for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Similarly, The Redeemer returned to WWE this year and needs a major spotlight.

With the two stars involved in a heated rivalry, the company can pit them against each other at SummerSlam. However, it could be a Last Man Standing or an Iron Man Match. As Sheamus and Rusev have already faced each other recently, Triple H can add a stipulation to their next match to hype fans' interest.

However, this is all speculation, and only time will tell what WWE has in store for both superstars in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

