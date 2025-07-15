"I came to dominate gold, not gingers," says WWE RAW Superstar

This week's edition of WWE RAW from Birmingham, Alabama, saw a lot of in-ring action and drama. The show witnessed some new matches and feuds being set, but it looks like Sheamus isn't done with one particular superstar just yet.

Two weeks ago on RAW, The Celtic Warrior was involved in a hard-hitting contest with Rusev. The highly physical match ended with The Bulgarian Brute picking up the win after a Machka Kick. However, we are headed for another match between the two, as Sheamus confirmed this week on WWE RAW.

Rusev was talking about his win to Jackie Redmond backstage and said that the world knows he is better than Sheamus. The former WWE Champion walked in and said that RAW GM Adam Pearce agrees that Rusev is a "dirty cheating bastard" and confirmed a rematch.

Rusev, though, was not pleased and had a clear message for his rival.

"I came to dominate gold, not gingers," he told Sheamus.

It has yet to be announced when the rematch between the two former League of Nations members will take place, but it looks like the feud between the two is set to continue.

Rusev's win over Sheamus wasn't clean on WWE RAW

One of the reasons why Sheamus has asked Adam Pearce for a rematch against Rusev is because the former AEW star used underhanded tactics to score the win over The Celtic Warrior two weeks ago.

As the action spilled to the outside, Sheamus went for a White Noise on the floor, but Rusev escaped. He then raked Sheamus' eyes, exposed a turnbuckle, and pulled him into it before nailing a Machka Kick to pick up the win.

The two stars have had battles in the past during Rusev's first run with the company. While Rusev is eyeing gold in WWE, he will have to get past a seething Sheamus first. Fans can expect another banger when the two behemoths collide in the ring one more time.

